MVJH, Yates Center split games

You win some, you lose some. That sentiment rang true for Marmaton Valley Junior High on Monday against Yates Center. The B team won 24-21. The A team lost 24-22.

Marmaton Valley struggled early in the B game and trailed 16-6 at halftime after missing a few shots in the second quarter. The third quarter was key for the Wildcats. Marmaton Valley shut down Yates Center 5-0. Marmaton Valley stayed hot in the fourth quarter, outscoring Yates Center 11-5.

Wyatt Burnett led the Wildcats with six points, Thomas Allee scored five points. Kaden McVey and Ethan Lawson both scored four points. Jarrad Jamison and Brady Burton both had two points.