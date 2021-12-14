 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
MVJH stays busy as basketball season nears finish line

MArmaton Valley Junior High School's boys' basketball team had a busy weekend. The Wildcats split against Northeast-Arma and Jayhawk-Linn and finished third in a tournament at Yates Center Middle School

Sports

December 14, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Dagan Barney prepares to shoot the ball Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High School’s boys basketball team had an up-and-down night on Monday against Mound City’s Jayhawk-Linn Middle School, splitting a pair of games. The A team won 30-21 and the B team lost 21-18.

The B team got off to a hot start. The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-3 lead early thanks to buckets from Kris McVey and Wyatt Burnett. The two teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the first half. Both teams scored six in the second quarter, and the Wildcats clung to a 10-9 lead at the half.

The second half was a much different story. The Jayhawk defense woke up and clamped down on Marmaton Valley, allowing only seven points in the third quarter. The Jayhawk offense also heated up, scoring eight in the quarter to tie the game.

