MVJH stays busy as basketball season nears finish line

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High School’s boys basketball team had an up-and-down night on Monday against Mound City’s Jayhawk-Linn Middle School, splitting a pair of games. The A team won 30-21 and the B team lost 21-18.

The B team got off to a hot start. The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-3 lead early thanks to buckets from Kris McVey and Wyatt Burnett. The two teams traded the lead back and forth throughout the first half. Both teams scored six in the second quarter, and the Wildcats clung to a 10-9 lead at the half.

The second half was a much different story. The Jayhawk defense woke up and clamped down on Marmaton Valley, allowing only seven points in the third quarter. The Jayhawk offense also heated up, scoring eight in the quarter to tie the game.