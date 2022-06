KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Nagy likes to describe his current situation as “back in the weeds.”

After four years as the Chicago Bears head coach, he’s returned to Kansas City as a senior assistant and QBs coach for Andy Reid. And that’s a significant change.

Nagy is now in charge of 3-4 people in the QB room instead of 250 with the Bears. His son also mentioned recently that Nagy seems to have more free time than before.