Navratilova free of cancer, returns to television work

Martina Navratilova has returned to TV work at Tennis Channel during its Miami Open coverage. Her appearance comes less than three months after Navratilova said she had throat cancer and breast cancer.

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova waves as she is presented in the Royal Box on Centre Court at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2019. (Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Martina Navratilova returned to TV work at Tennis Channel for its coverage of the Miami Open on Tuesday, less than three months after saying she had throat cancer and breast cancer.

“It’s great to be back. … Thrilled to be here,” said the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “So happy to be working. How many people can say that?”

The 66-year-old Navratilova said her sense of taste disappeared during the treatment for cancer and she lost 15 pounds. She did not appear on television during the Australian Open in January or the BNP Paribas Open this month.

