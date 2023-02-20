 | Mon, Feb 20, 2023
NBA All-Star Game is pure entertainment

The Boston Celtics stars were on full display in the NBA All-Star Game when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown went head-to-head. And the last minute of the third quarter of the All-Star Game was basically them playing 1-on-1. Everyone else on the court stopped to let it happen.

February 20, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Los Angeles Lakers's pro-basketball player LeBron James gestures during the NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at the Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore.

The Boston Celtics have much to like about where they are right now.

Jayson Tatum’s All-Star scoring records — 55 points in the game, 27 points in the third quarter, both numbers that never have been touched by any of the other 449 All-Stars in league history — were the big story coming out of Team Giannis’ 184-175 victory over Team LeBron on Sunday night.

