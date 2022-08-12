 | Fri, Aug 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

NBA retires Russell’s No. 6

The NBA announced Thursday it is permanently retiring Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey in honor of the 11-time champion and civil rights activist who died July 31. Players such as LeBron James, who already wear No. 6, will continue to do so, but the number cannot be issued again, the league said.

By

Sports

August 12, 2022 - 1:00 PM

Member of the Boston Celtics' 1966 Championship team Bill Russell is honored at halftime of a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016, in Boston. Photo by (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images/TNS)

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Related
August 2, 2022
May 20, 2022
December 22, 2021
November 23, 2021
Most Popular