NCAA expands bowls

The NCAA football oversight committee on Thursday approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason.

The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox bowl was canceled in early September.

“This is utilizing an existing license that was held by the San Francisco bowl,” Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.