AP sources: NCAA committee to consider replacing A&M in bowl

The NCAA is trying to replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies pulled out due to COVID. Possible opponents for Wake Forest include Rutgers and Illinois. Rutgers has not played since Thanksgiving weekend.

December 23, 2021 - 9:45 AM

The sign outside Daily's Place and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Wednesday still shows tickets for sale for the upcoming TaxSlayer Gator Bowl football game on December 31, 2021. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Texas A&M announced that they would not be participating in the matchup with Wake Forest because of an outbreak of coronavirus infections among the staff and players. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Photo by TNS

No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, but the Demon Deacons might still get a game.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the NCAA Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday morning to discuss allowing another team to take Texas A&M’s place.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak publicly about options that would be considered.

