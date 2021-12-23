AP sources: NCAA committee to consider replacing A&M in bowl

No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, but the Demon Deacons might still get a game.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the NCAA Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday morning to discuss allowing another team to take Texas A&M’s place.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak publicly about options that would be considered.