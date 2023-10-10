 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
NCAA’s Baker to testify about college sports

Name, Image and Likeness, and the Future of College Sports will be on the agenda when NCAA president Charlie Baker testified in front of a Senate committee next week on Capitol Hill. Baker is expected to be joined next week by Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti.

October 10, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Massachusetts governor Charles Charlie Baker pictured during a visit to Greentown Labs, in Somerville, Massachusetts, during a Belgian Economic Mission in June 2022. (Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga via ZUMA Press/TNS)

NCAA President Charlie Baker is expected to testify in front of a Senate committee next week during the 10th hearing on Capitol Hill over the last three years on college sports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced it has scheduled a hearing on Name, Image and Likeness, and the Future of College Sports for next Tuesday.

Baker, the former governor of Massachusetts, took over as NCAA president in March and has been spending a lot of time in Washington lobbying lawmakers to help college sports with a federal law to regulate how athletes can be compensated for their fame.

