Netflix ‘Full Swing’ won’t get full access to Ryder Cup rooms

Netflix is in production for its second season of the series, “Full Swing”, that has been popular with golf fans and even those who didn’t pay much attention to the sport.

The Netflix golf documentary series “Full Swing” won’t have full access at the Ryder Cup.

U.S. captain Zach Johnson says he spoke to all 12 players on his team when concerns were raised about a film crew in the team rooms, and they unanimously decided to keep certain areas off limits.

“Netflix is going to be there,” said Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America. “I would say all things involving the team we leave to the team and the captain. I think there’s a sanctity to the team room, and the experience is important to them. It’s part of being a team, right? Netflix has been great for the game. They’re doing great things. The team collectively decided there are areas of privacy that need to be respected.”

