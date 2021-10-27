New era dawns for ACC women

The Allen Community College women’s basketball team defeated Bethel 54-46 in its final scrimmage of the preseason. Despite a strong first quarter, Allen trailed 26-19 at halftime. The two teams traded the lead until Allen finally pulled away in the third quarter, outsourcing Bethel 20-5 in the third.

The key for Allen’s success was much-improved shooting in the second half. The Lady Red Devils made six of 27 shots in the first half. In the second half, that number climbed to 11 of 28.

Freshman Skyler Evans had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Allen.