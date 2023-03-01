 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
New MLB rules draw mixed reaction from fans

A litany of new rules for Major League Baseball, including a strictly enforce pitch clock, have drawn mostly positive reactions — but not from everyone.

A Cubs player warms up in the on-deck circle with the new pitch clock counting down on the wall during a Cactus League game against the Giants on Saturday in Mesa, Ariz. Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took 2 hours, 19 minutes for the Miami Marlins to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a spring training game Monday — a game so fast that Ryan Murphy, a lifelong Houston fan, found himself lingering in the ballpark for a while after.

“I’m a baseball fan,” said Murphy, wearing 2022 Astros World Series gear, “so if I stay here for four hours, for two hours, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Faced with criticism of dwindling cultural relevance and a laggardly product compared to other major sports, Major League Baseball introduced a set of new rules this year to speed up games and attract younger fans.

