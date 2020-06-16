Menu Search Log in

NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick

National Football League Comissioer Roger Goodell stated that he would like an NFL team to sign ex-49'ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

June 16, 2020 - 9:57 AM

San Francisco 49ers teammates Eli Harold, left, Colin Kaepernick, center, and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 2, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by NHAT V. MEYER/BAY AREA NEWS GROUP

Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

The NFL commissioner said during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn’t played the past three seasons. Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision. I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that,” Goodell said during his interview with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.

