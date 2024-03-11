 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
NFL: Cousins, Wilson sign free agent deals

Kirk Cousins, who was in the midst of one of his best seasons in the NFL until being sidlelined with an Achilles injury, has signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Elsewhere, former Seahawks and Broncos QB Russell Wilson has inked a deal with the Pittsburg Steelers.

March 11, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Kirk Cousins (8) of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS

Kirk Cousins is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta, landing another big contract with a well-timed foray into free agency.

Cousins agreed Monday to a four-year deal with the Falcons, his agent Mike McCartney announced on social media. Atlanta had a glaring need at quarterback after cycling through Tyler Heinicke and Desmond Ridder last season, and Cousins’ wife, Julie, grew up in the metro area.

Working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot that sidelined him because of an injury for the first time in his career, Cousins had a 103.8 passer rating in eight games for the Vikings last season that was still the third best in the league despite the lost time.

