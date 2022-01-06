 | Thu, Jan 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

NFL looking at alternate sites for Super Bowl

Another COVID outbreak has caused the NFL to consider alternate options for Super Bowl 56, scheduled to be played at So Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys is being considered.

By

Sports

January 6, 2022 - 9:37 AM

Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up for a game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl. 

That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

Related
March 31, 2021
September 18, 2020
April 1, 2020
November 19, 2018
Most Popular