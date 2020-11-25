NFL’s Steelers, Jets streak their way to history

Winning or losing 10 straight games to open the season is a relatively rare occurrence.

A season in which teams have done both has happened only a handful of times before the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) and New York Jets (0-10) pulled it off this season.

This is just the sixth season in the Super Bowl era to feature both a 10-0 team and 0-10 team and first time it has happened since 2011. That year, the Packers went 15-1 before losing their first playoff game, while the Colts finished 2-14 after losing Peyton Manning to a season-long neck injury.