Menu Search Log in

NFL’s Steelers, Jets streak their way to history

For just the sixth time in history, the NFL has teams at both 10-0 and 0-10 in the same season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated all of their opponents; the opposite holds true for the New York Jets.

By

Sports

November 25, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) Sept. 27. Photo by Peter Diana / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette / TNS

Winning or losing 10 straight games to open the season is a relatively rare occurrence.

A season in which teams have done both has happened only a handful of times before the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) and New York Jets (0-10) pulled it off this season.

This is just the sixth season in the Super Bowl era to feature both a 10-0 team and 0-10 team and first time it has happened since 2011. That year, the Packers went 15-1 before losing their first playoff game, while the Colts finished 2-14 after losing Peyton Manning to a season-long neck injury.

Related
November 18, 2020
October 16, 2020
November 25, 2019
November 26, 2018
Trending