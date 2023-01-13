 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
No. 1 seed Chiefs in familiar spot

The Chiefs at least know their first two games would be played at Arrowhead Stadium, and an AFC title game against anyone but the Bills would be played there, too, for the record fifth consecutive year.

Sports

January 13, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one.

That tends to happen when you’ve been near the top as long as they have been.

In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins.

