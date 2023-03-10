No. 12 K-State routed by No. 22 TCU in KC, 80-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Everything seemed to be going against TCU entering the Big 12 Tournament. The Horned Frogs were coming off a lopsided loss to Oklahoma, they’d drawn a quarterfinal matchup against Kansas State for what felt like a road game, and some off-the-court issues threatened to become a distraction.

Mike Miles and Chuck O’Bannon made sure none of that mattered.

The duo hit four 3-pointers apiece and each had 22 points, silencing the heavily pro-Wildcats crowd and leading the No. 22 Horned Frogs to an 80-67 victory on Thursday night to reach the tournament semifinals.