No. 12 Kansas State downed by Sherfield, Oklahoma, 79-65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half on their way to a 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a seven-game Big 12 conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the year.

Sherfield leads Oklahoma in scoring and assists on the season, but coach Porter Moser felt he took them to a different level in this game.