 | Wed, Feb 15, 2023
No. 12 Kansas State downed by Sherfield, Oklahoma, 79-65

Jerome Tang was trying to become just the fourth Wildcats coach to win 20 games in his first season, joining Lon Krueger, Bob Huggins and Frank Martin. He is currently still tied for the winningest first year head coach this season with Sean Miller of Xavier and Dennis Gates of Missouri.

February 15, 2023 - 2:17 PM

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell, left, dribbles past guard Texas Tech's D'Maurian Williams during the second half at United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images/TNS)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half on their way to a 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a seven-game Big 12 conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the year.

Sherfield leads Oklahoma in scoring and assists on the season, but coach Porter Moser felt he took them to a different level in this game.

