No. 13 Memphis extends winning streak to 10, beats Wichita St.

Memphis connected on a school record 29 3-pointers and shot 65% from the field in a 112-86 win over Wichita State Sunday. The Shockers travel to Florida Atlantic Thursday.

January 15, 2024 - 1:50 PM

Wichita State's Xavier Bell tries to make a layup against Memphis defender Malcolm Dandridge, middle, during the first half on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 13 Memphis past Wichita State 112-86 on Sunday for its tenth consecutive win.

Walton, who played for Wichita State last season, and Quinerly were two of six players to finish in double-digit scoring for Memphis (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference).

The Tigers recorded their most points this season, set a program record with 19 three-pointers and shot a season-high 65% from the floor. It was the first time since 1986 they have scored more than 100 points in back-to-back games.

