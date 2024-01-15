No. 13 Memphis extends winning streak to 10, beats Wichita St.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 13 Memphis past Wichita State 112-86 on Sunday for its tenth consecutive win.

Walton, who played for Wichita State last season, and Quinerly were two of six players to finish in double-digit scoring for Memphis (15-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference).

The Tigers recorded their most points this season, set a program record with 19 three-pointers and shot a season-high 65% from the floor. It was the first time since 1986 they have scored more than 100 points in back-to-back games.