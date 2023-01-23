 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
No. 2 KU clobbered by No. 14 TCU at home

The Jayhawks will have their hands full if they want to win another Big 12 title. There are no easy victories in the Big 12 conference, even at Allen Fieldhouse.

January 23, 2023 - 2:04 PM

KU’s KJ Adams shoots over Iowa State’s Caleb Grill during the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 14, 2023.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59 to Texas on Jan. 2, 2021.

“Obviously it was a great win for our program,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “What I’m most proud of (was) how we responded. We didn’t play very well the other day (in a 74-65 loss at West Virginia). But we responded.

