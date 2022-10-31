 | Tue, Nov 01, 2022
No. 22 Kansas State dominates No. 9 Oklahoma State

The Wildcats have had some strangely easy wins over Oklahoma State. The last time a Mike Gundy team was held to 12 points or fewer was in a 31-12 loss in Manhattan in 2018.

By

Sports

October 31, 2022 - 3:14 PM

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates as he is carried across the field after a 48-0 win against Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After the final seconds ticked away on No. 22 Kansas State’s comprehensive 48-0 win over ninth-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday, thousands of purple-clad fans didn’t storm the field so much as they wandered onto it in celebration.

Which was altogether fitting, considering the way the Wildcats methodically trounced the Cowboys.

Backup quarterback Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and a late interception by the Wildcats sealed Oklahoma State’s first shutout loss since 2009 while allowing Kansas State to remain a game behind TCU in the race for berths in the Big 12 championship game.

