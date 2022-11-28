 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
No. 22 Tennessee tops No. 3 Kansas, takes Atlantis title

The Jayhawks didn’t have an easy first two days in the Bahamas. First came a battle to the final minutes with North Carolina State. Then came Thursday’s overtime win against Wisconsin on Bobby Pettiford Jr.’s last-second putback. But they never looked in any type of offensive flow this time with their smaller lineup.

November 28, 2022 - 2:51 PM

In this file photo, coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the Pittsburg State Gorillas during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 3, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tennessee’s players proved to be determined defenders and relentless rebounders, along with having the kind of toughness to ensure the reigning national champions would have little chance to get comfortable.

It was all enough to give the 22nd-ranked Volunteers a title of their own, along with the blueprint that coach Rick Barnes hopes they follow the rest of the year.

Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while Tennessee locked down on third-ranked Kansas in a 64-50 win Friday night in the championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, snapping the Jayhawks’ 17-game winning streak.

