No. 25 K-State travels to fellow unbeaten OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — No. 25 Kansas State and Oklahoma State open Big 12 play against each other Saturday after putting together 3-0 nonconference records while dealing with several key injuries.

Kansas State will still be without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson due to a knee injury suffered two weeks ago. Sophomore Will Howard did well in his place in a win over Nevada, completing 7 of 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown while adding 56 yards and two scores on the ground. Jaren Lewis also played in his first collegiate game, completing 2 of 3 passes for six yards.

“I think we saw that both players give us an opportunity to be successful,” said Wildcats coach Chris Klieman. “Both players deserve the opportunity to play, and I think our football team knows that both guys can get behind center and help us win.”