No. 3 KU squeaks by TTU on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — KJ Adams scored the last of his 16 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders’ home winning streak at 29 games.

Texas Tech failed to produce a shot on its final possession as Pop Isaacs lost the ball on a drive following contact in the key. The Jayhawks came up with the loose ball, setting the stage for Adams’ dunk as defending national champion Kansas won its seventh consecutive game.

“We didn’t have much left,” Kansas coach Bill Self said following a second down-to-the-wire Big 12 game. “If it had gone to overtime, it probably wouldn’t have been a good thing for us today. We played well. Anytime you score 75 points on the road it’s a good thing, especially against a team that guards like Texas Tech.”