No. 3 KU survives OT scare

Just like that, Kansas is still unbeaten with a 17-game winning streak dating to last year’s run to Self’s second NCAA title.

KU’s Jalen Wilson sailed past the Omaha defense for a bucket during the first half of Monday night’s game at Allen Fieldhouse.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kansas’ Pettiford Jr. stood all the way out near midcourt, almost on the Battle 4 Atlantis logo, when he saw his teammate launch a shot for the lead with only a few seconds left in overtime.

“I mean, I normally don’t crash but that’s the one time I get to crash,” Pettiford said.

He sprinted all the way under the basket just in time to see a loose rebound pop to him. Pettiford then made a twisting reverse layup with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win against Wisconsin on Thursday in a tournament semifinal game.

