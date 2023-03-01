 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
No. 3 KU tops Texas Tech in run for title

Kansas has more Quad 1 wins than any other team in the country, and advanced metrics also love the Jayhawks, who once again reign supreme in the nation’s toughest conference.

March 1, 2023 - 2:13 PM

KUs Kevin McCullar dives for a loose ball during the first half of a Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 28, 2023. The Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech to clinch a Big 12 title share.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — In their final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Jalen Wilson and fellow Kansas senior Kevin McCullar Jr. not only kept the hardscrabble Jayhawks in front of Texas Tech most of the night but made the play that sealed the win.

Along with another Big 12 title.

Wilson had 21 points to lead all scorers, McCullar added 14 points with a critical basket in the final minute, and the third-ranked Jayhawks held off the Red Raiders 67-63 on Tuesday to clinch at least a share of their NCAA-leading 64th regular-season conference championship.

