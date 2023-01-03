 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
No. 4 Kansas rallies, beats OU

Even during the Jayhawks’ 22-5 second-half run, when they went scoreless on three straight possessions, their defense kept Oklahoma State from regaining momentum. It helped that they only turned it over once after the break.

By

Sports

January 3, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket as he is defended by Marquel Sutton (10) of the Omaha Mavericks in the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse on November 07, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The last time Kansas needed to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit was on the biggest stage in college basketball.

The Jayhawks certainly weren’t going to be intimidated by one in Allen Fieldhouse.

With another raucous home crowd behind it, the nation’s No. 4 team quickly wiped out the big lead Oklahoma State had painstakingly built. And when KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 4.8 seconds left, the Jayhawks twice stopped the Cowboys at the other end to squeak out a 69-67 victory Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

