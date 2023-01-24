No. 9 Kansas beaten by No. 17 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love came up huge for 17th-ranked Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took its only lead in a matchup of the last two national champions, both of whom have endured three-game losing streaks in Big 12 play.

The reigning champion Jayhawks are on their three-game skid, only the fourth in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons. Baylor’s 75-69 win on Monday night gave the Bears a Big 12-best five game winning streak since losing their first three conference games.

“There is time to be reactive in a negative way if your team’s not doing well. This is not one of our times,” Self said. “We have gotten beat, and granted we got beat (by) a team that was projected to win the league tonight, that’s really good. And they went through the same crap we’re going through right now. … Our league is that good. It’s going to be a grind.”