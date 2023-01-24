 | Tue, Jan 24, 2023
No. 9 Kansas beaten by No. 17 Baylor

The other times the Jayhawks lost three in a row under Self were in February 2005, February 2013 and January 2021.

January 24, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Jalen Wilson (10) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket as he is defended by Marquel Sutton (10) of the Omaha Mavericks in the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse on November 07, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love came up huge for 17th-ranked Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took its only lead in a matchup of the last two national champions, both of whom have endured three-game losing streaks in Big 12 play.

The reigning champion Jayhawks are on their three-game skid, only the fourth in coach Bill Self’s 20 seasons. Baylor’s 75-69 win on Monday night gave the Bears a Big 12-best five game winning streak since losing their first three conference games.

“There is time to be reactive in a negative way if your team’s not doing well. This is not one of our times,” Self said. “We have gotten beat, and granted we got beat (by) a team that was projected to win the league tonight, that’s really good. And they went through the same crap we’re going through right now. … Our league is that good. It’s going to be a grind.”

