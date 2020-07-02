No asterisk on NBA title for coaches and players

The 2020 NBA champion, if one is crowned, will have emerged as the ultimate winner from a season that lasted more than a full year from start to finish. A season that saw political unrest between the NBA and China, the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant,racial issues across the nation and, if that wasn’t enough, a pandemic.
It is a season like none other.
So, an asterisk-bearing champion? Not a chance.
