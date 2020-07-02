Menu Search Log in

No asterisk on NBA title for coaches and players

NBA players and coaches say that whoever the 2020 champion is, will not have an asterisk next to their name.

By

Sports

July 2, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team Giannis blocks a shot attempt from LeBron James of Team LeBron in the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago. Photo by John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The 2020 NBA champion, if one is crowned, will have emerged as the ultimate winner from a season that lasted more than a full year from start to finish. A season that saw political unrest between the NBA and China, the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant,racial issues across the nation and, if that wasn’t enough, a pandemic.

It is a season like none other.

So, an asterisk-bearing champion? Not a chance.

