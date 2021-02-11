Menu Search Log in

No can do for Kenin

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will not get an opportunity to defend her title. The American was ousted in straight sets to Kaia Kanepi in the second round.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Sofia Kenin’s bid to repeat as champion at the Australian Open ended Thursday when she lost in the second round to big-serving Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-2.

Kanepi hit 10 aces, including on match point, and had 22 winners to 10 for Kenin, who was erratic with her strokes and went 0 for 7 on break-point chances.

Kenin’s run to her first Grand Slam title a year ago helped her break into the top 10 for the first time, and she entered this year’s tournament ranked a career-high No. 4.

