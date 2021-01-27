Menu Search Log in

No new HOF inductees

For the first time in eight years, there will no new inductees into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Controversial pitcher Curt Schilling came the closest, falling 14 votes shy.

January 27, 2021 - 10:08 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits — on the field or off — for enshrinement in Cooperstown.

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America released Tuesday. It’s the first time the BBWAA didn’t choose anyone since 2013.

Schilling, a right-handed ace who won three World Series titles, finished 16 votes short of the 75% threshold necessary for enshrinement.

