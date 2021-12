MORAN — Points were hard to come by for Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls Tuesday.

The Wildcat A team dropped a 31-9 decision to visiting Northeast-Arma. The B team game was a bit more competitive, but MV dropped a tough, 17-14 decision.

The A team was led by Tierce Moore, who scored three points, while Sophia Heim, Jacee Mattox and Addisyn Drake each had two.