Not such a g’day for Nadal

Rafael Nadal was cruising to victory in his Australian Open quarterfinal round against Stefanos Tsitsipas, when some uncharacteristic errors allowed the the 22-year-old from Greece to come from two sets down to stun Nadal.

February 17, 2021 - 9:54 AM

Rafael Nadal in a 2020 tournament. Photo by Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images / TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal entered his Australian Open quarterfinal with a 223-1 record when grabbing the first two sets of a Grand Slam match.

Thanks to his own mistakes — and some spirited play by Stefanos Tsitsipas — that mark is now 223-2.

A couple of uncharacteristically sloppy overheads and a framed backhand in a third-set tiebreaker began Nadal’s undoing, and his bid here for a men’s-record 21st major championship eventually ended Wednesday with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to the younger, sharper Tsitsipas.

