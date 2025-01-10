 | Fri, Jan 10, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Notre Dame punches ticket to CFP title game

Notre Dame's Mitch Jeter hit a game-winning 41-yard field goal with 7 seconds left in a dramatic 27-24 win over Penn State. The victory secured the Fighting Irish a berth in the CFP championship game Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

By

Sports

January 10, 2025 - 2:17 PM

Notre Dame's Mitch Jeter (98) celebrates after kicking a game-winning 41-yard field goal during the fourth quarter against Penn State in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday found themselves in a position they hadn’t been in all season: Trailing by multiple scores.

And in a College Football Playoff semifinal no less.

No matter.

The No. 7 seed Fighting Irish erased a 10-point first-half deficit to rally for a 27-24 win over the No. 6 seed Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship.

Notre Dame (14-1) won the game on a Mitch Jeter go-ahead 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left, which was set up by a Christian Gray interception at the Penn State 42-yard line with 33 seconds left to play.

The Fighting Irish will play the winner of Friday’s Cotton Bowl between No. 5 seed Texas and No. 8 seed Ohio State in the national championship on Jan. 20 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It will be Notre Dame’s first appearance in a national championship game since the 2013 BCS national championship to cap the 2012 season, when they lost 42-14 to Alabama. The Fighting Irish are looking to win their first title since 1988.

But Notre Dame had to fight back time and again to pull this one out.

Penn State (13-3) went up 10-0 late in the first half after a pair of methodical scoring drives — first 14 plays for 55 yards that ended in a 20-yard field goal; then 15 plays for 90 yards capped by the first of three Nick Singleton touchdown runs.

Notre Dame, playing its final drive without starting quarterback Riley Leonard, responded with a 41-yard field goal to end the first half and then scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives of the second half — a 3-yard quarterback keeper by Leonard and a 2-yard run by Jeremiyah Love during which he broke multiple tackles to get into the end zone — to put the Fighting Irish up 17-10 with 14:07 left in the game.

Singleton then scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives, each from 7 yards out, to first tie the game for Penn State and then give the Nittany Lions a 24-17 lead with 7:55 left.

Singleton’s three rushing touchdowns tied for the Orange Bowl record, done five other times, most recently by both Synjyn Days and Justin Thomas for Georgia Tech in 2014 vs. Mississippi State.

A 54-yard touchdown pass from Leonard to a wide-open Jaden Greathouse then tied the game at 24-24 with 4:38 left to go.

The Notre Dame and Penn State defenses, each ranked among the top 10 in the country entering the game, exchanged stops before Gray recorded Notre Dame’s nation-leading 32nd takeaway of the season with 33 seconds left. Six plays later, Jeter hit the game-winning field goal to send the Fighting Irish to the national championship.

Related
November 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 22, 2020
December 18, 2020
Most Popular