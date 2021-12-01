 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Ohio St. stuns Duke

Ohio State fought its way back from a 15-point deficit to defeat top-ranked Duke on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes last beat a top-ranked team in 2018 when they defeated Michigan State

December 1, 2021 - 9:47 AM

Ohio State fans storm the court following the Buckeyes' 71-66 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Photo by TNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s resiliency was too much for top-ranked Duke to handle.

Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held No. 1 Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night.

E.J. Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining to give the Buckeyes (5-2) their first lead since early in the first half, and his jumper made it 69-66 with 16 seconds left. Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero missed a tying 3-pointer, and Cedric Russell got the rebound and closed it out at the free-throw line. Ohio State fans stormed the court as time expired.

