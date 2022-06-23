 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Ohtani puts on another show

Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani gave baseball fans another glimpse of his prodigious talent Wednesday. One day after slugging two home runs and driving in eight, Ohtani pitched eight shutout innings and struck out 13 in a 4-0 win over Kansas City.

June 23, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Anaheim, California June 22, 2022-Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws a pitch against the Royals in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Wednesday. Photo by (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani adheres to strict routine in nearly every aspect of his life. When his latest mound start was delayed 12 minutes by a pregame ceremony honoring the Angels’ 2002 World Series champions, his meticulous preparation took a hit before he even threw a pitch.

A slightly bumpy beginning still led to a second straight incredible night for the two-way superstar.

Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in Los Angeles’ 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

