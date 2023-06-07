Oklahoma seeks third straight softball title 

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma can become the first Division I softball program in more than 30 years to win three straight national championships.

Florida State ace Kathryn Sandercock — one of the nation’s top pitchers in recent years — stands in the Sooners’ way. Oklahoma (59-1) and Florida State (58-9) will meet Wednesday in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series.

Oklahoma is on a Division I-record 51-game winning streak and leads the nation in scoring, batting average and home runs. The Sooner lineup boasts four National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-Americans in Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Alyssa Brito.