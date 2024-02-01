 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Oklahoma stops No. 2 KSU women’s streak

Kansas State saw its 14-game winning streak snapped at Oklahoma Wednesday. The Wildcats, still without leading scorer Ayoka Lee, fell 66-63.

February 1, 2024 - 1:45 PM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 2 Kansas State 66-63 on Wednesday night and end the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak.

Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens each added 10 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1 Big 12), which outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final quarter even though the Sooners were held without a field goal for the game’s final 3:04.

“What a great game for not just women’s basketball, obviously, but the Big 12 conference,” Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Kansas State is obviously a very good basketball team … and I’m continually impressed by the poise that we had in that fourth quarter and how much growth this team has actually had and it’s been really fun to watch.”

