 | Tue, Jul 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Olympic champion reveals he was trafficked as a child

Mo Farah, one of the greatest Olympic distance runners in history, shared his horrific story of being illegally brought to the U.K. as a child and forced to care for other children, before escaping a life of servitude through running.

By

Sports

July 12, 2022 - 2:22 PM

Mo Farah (25) won the 10,000 meter race at the 2016 Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene on Friday, May 27. Pete Christopher/Staff Photo by TNS FILE PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running.

In a new documentary, Farah says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti. The film that tells the story of his being trafficked, was produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, and the BBC is scheduled to broadcast it Wednesday.

The athlete says he was 8 or 9 years old when a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah, the BBC reported.

Related
June 10, 2022
June 10, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 5, 2022
Most Popular