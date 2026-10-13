 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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One more match for Wildcats

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats wrap up the season Tuesday, following Monday's 1-2 split in their penultimate contest.

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Sports

October 13, 2026 - 4:26 PM

Aubrie Heskett bumps the ball over the net in the match again Northeast. Photo by Halie Luken

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team went 1-2 in their penultimate matches of the season Monday.

The Wildcats fell in straight sets to host Yates Center Middle School, 25-22 and 25-15.

They followed that up with a 25-8 and 25-6 romp over Southeast Middle School.

The tightest match of the night went three sets. Marmaton Valley opened with a 25-11 win over Northeast Junior High, before the Vikings responded with a wallop, winning Set 2, 25-8.

Northeast then rattled off an 8-0 run to start the tiebreaker. Marmaton Valley rallied,…

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