One more match for Wildcats

YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team went 1-2 in their penultimate matches of the season Monday.

The Wildcats fell in straight sets to host Yates Center Middle School, 25-22 and 25-15.

They followed that up with a 25-8 and 25-6 romp over Southeast Middle School.

The tightest match of the night went three sets. Marmaton Valley opened with a 25-11 win over Northeast Junior High, before the Vikings responded with a wallop, winning Set 2, 25-8.

Northeast then rattled off an 8-0 run to start the tiebreaker. Marmaton Valley rallied,…