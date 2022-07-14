 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died after striking his head on rock slides at a swimming lake near Eugene, authorities reported. Webb, 22, was expected to play a key role for the Ducks this season.

By

Sports

July 14, 2022 - 2:49 PM

Tight end Spencer Webb (#4) sheds a would-be tackler as the Oregon Ducks hold their annual spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on April 23. Photo by TNS FILE PHOTO

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb has died after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene, Oregon, authorities said.

The 22-year-old who was expected to play his fifth football season at the University of Oregon this fall was found about 100 yards down a steep trail Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake. He was unresponsive and could not be revived by paramedics or bystanders, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in statement.

Authorities said his death appeared to be accidental.

Related
July 13, 2022
July 12, 2022
June 1, 2022
May 31, 2022
Most Popular