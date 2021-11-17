 | Wed, Nov 17, 2021
Osaka speaks out on missing player

Tennis star Naomi Osaka went to Twitter to pose the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" Shuai went missing after revealing a Chinese vice premier sexually assaulted her.

Other prominent tennis stars and tour organizers have called for an investigation into the matter

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand in her first round match against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania during Day One of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2021 in Paris. Osaka said she would withdraw from the French Open. (Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she’s been shocked to hear about a fellow player who has gone quiet since making a sexual assault allegation against a former top government official in China. 

The Japanese former No. 1-ranked, four-time major winner posted on social media on Wednesday to join those asking: where is Peng Shuai?

In a Twitter post — under the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai — Osaka wrote: “Not sure if you’ve been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused. Censorship is never ok at any cost.”

