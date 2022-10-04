 | Tue, Oct 04, 2022
Osaka to publish children’s picture book

Naomi Osaka has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children’s picture book, “The Way Champs Play,” scheduled to come out Dec. 6

October 4, 2022 - 1:44 PM

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Naomi Osaka plays Qinwen Zheng during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Spartan Tennis Complex in San Jose, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group) Photo by Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she’d like to share.

The tennis superstar has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children’s picture book, “The Way Champs Play,” scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka’s new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka’s organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.

“The Way Champs Play” is Osaka’s first book.

