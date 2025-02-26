Out for revenge

The Iola Mustangs turn their focus to Prairie View in the sub-state opener Thursday after wrapping up the regular season Tuesday with a 55-33 victory over the Erie Red Devils.

Following Monday’s disappointing return to the hardwood against Wellsville, Iola built a bit of momentum with Tuesday’s rout of Erie in anticipation of getting revenge on the road against the Prairie View Buffalos, who narrowly escaped their last encounter with a 45-44 win just a few weeks ago.

“We should feel good right now. We were off against Wellsville,” Iola coach Kelsey Johnson said. “After the first quarter, the girls really pulled together. It being senior night, I don’t think they want it to be over. We’re going to give it everything we have on Thursday.”

Johnson said she sought to refocus her team for Tuesday’s game. Early on, the Mustangs seemed destined for a dogfight.

“It took us a while to get going, but our defense really ignited our offense,” Johnson said. “We knew hat was going to be the case. Our shots had not fallen the last two nights, so we had to get something going. Whether that was off of tips, passes, whatever it is.”

The Red Devils were aggressive, forcing Iola to score the majority of their first quarter points from the free-throw line. Guard Kyndal Bycroft and forward Reese Curry, who went on to net a team-leading 17 points, accounted for Iola’s only field goals of the first quarter.

Once Erie could no longer sustain their aggression, Iola went to work.

“Just working the inside-outside game really helps,” Curry said. “When our posts are getting on a roll, it definitely opens up Harper (Desmarteau), Elza (Clift), and Kyndal.”

TAKING a break from preparing for Friday’s state wrestling tournament in Salina, sophomore forward Zoie Hesse asserted herself in the paint with a pair of buckets. A Bycroft put-back set off a 10-0 run for Iola, giving the Mustangs a 26-17 lead heading into halftime.

It was all Iola from there as the Mustangs continued to distance themselves from Erie.

With 2 minutes left on the clock and Iola ahead 51-29, Johnson pulled her starters.

Now benched, the seven seniors had a final opportunity to take in the home crowd and see the future of Iola basketball on the court.

At least one senior is confident the Mustangs have at least two games left this season.

“On Thursday, we should win. We’re moving on,” said Iola senior guard Harper Desmarteau, who scored 11 points.

As for the present, following two games with Prairie View and both ending in losses, the Mustangs know what lies ahead. This time, however, they do not plan on the Buffalos slipping through their fingers.