Padres pitcher Wacha snuffs Royals bats, 4-0

Michael Wacha of the San Diego Padres took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out a career-high 11 in a 4-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals that snapped a five-game losing streak.

May 16, 2023 - 2:45 PM

San Diego CA - May 15: San Diego Padres pitcher Michael Wacha throws against the Kansas City Royals at Petco Park on Monday, May 15, 2023. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Wacha has been closer to pitching a no-hitter than he came Monday night, when he didn’t allow a hit until Michael Massey singled leading off the eighth inning.

It was still a thrill for the 31-year-old Wacha, whose strong effort in his eighth start with his new team helped the struggling San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0.

“I’ve been one out away and three outs away as well. Been flirting with it a few times now,” Wacha said after striking out a career-high 11 and ending the Padres’ five-game losing streak. “When the time’s right we’ll see what goes down.”

