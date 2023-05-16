Padres pitcher Wacha snuffs Royals bats, 4-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Wacha has been closer to pitching a no-hitter than he came Monday night, when he didn’t allow a hit until Michael Massey singled leading off the eighth inning.

It was still a thrill for the 31-year-old Wacha, whose strong effort in his eighth start with his new team helped the struggling San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0.

“I’ve been one out away and three outs away as well. Been flirting with it a few times now,” Wacha said after striking out a career-high 11 and ending the Padres’ five-game losing streak. “When the time’s right we’ll see what goes down.”