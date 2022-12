HUMBOLDT — There’s a good chance Humboldt High classmates Trey Sommer and Maddox Johnson have suited up together for the last time.

Football season ended in early November. Sommer’s focus is on basketball now, while Johnson recovers from knee surgery and sets his sights on the upcoming track and field season in the spring.

There’s a slight chance they’ll play baseball together in the summer, but that depends on how their upcoming endeavors go.