Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

Reich inherits a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 — and hasn’t won a postseason game since winning the NFC championship in 2015 with league MVP Cam Newton at quarterback.

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Reich is now head coach with the Carolina Panthers. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images/TNS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise’s first game at quarterback in 1995.

The Panthers announced Thursday they’ve agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. An introductory news conference was set for Tuesday.

Reich was chosen among nine candidates who interviewed for the job, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks.

