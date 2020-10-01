Menu Search Log in

Patriots expect unexpected

New England visits Kansas City for a pivotal AFC showdown Sunday. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is certain there will be plenty of unexpected happenings

October 1, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in their 2019 matchup. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If there’s one thing Bill Belichick is sure of, it’s that there’s no special formula to slowing down the Chiefs offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“All the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” the Patriots coach said of the reigning Super Bowl MVP this week.

What’s more, the defending champions seem to have gotten even craftier at utilizing their playmakers on offense.

