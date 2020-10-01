Patriots expect unexpected

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If there’s one thing Bill Belichick is sure of, it’s that there’s no special formula to slowing down the Chiefs offense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“All the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” the Patriots coach said of the reigning Super Bowl MVP this week.

What’s more, the defending champions seem to have gotten even craftier at utilizing their playmakers on offense.