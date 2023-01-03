 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Penn State uses big plays to top Utah in Rose Bowl

Penn State's Sean Clifford passed for two touchdowns and 279 yards and Nicholas Singleton ran for two touchdowns and 120 yards to out-duel Utah in the Rose Bowl Classic on Monday evening.

By

Sports

January 3, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Penn State running back Nick Singleton goes for an 87-yard touchdown run during the third quarter on Nov. 26, 2022. Joe Hermitt | [email protected]

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State’s fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn’t help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium.

“I just remember falling in love with football,” Clifford said of his first trip to Pasadena. “For it to come full circle, and then to be able to be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl, is just such a blessing.”

Clifford and his teammates undoubtedly did their part to pass their love to a new generation of Nittany Lions with a monumental series of big plays in a 35-21 victory over No. 7 Utah on Monday in the 109th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All.

Related
December 22, 2020
January 2, 2020
January 2, 2020
January 2, 2019
Most Popular